Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $71.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

