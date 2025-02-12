Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Snap-on Q1 Earnings

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $20.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $336.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

