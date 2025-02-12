Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of WTW Q1 Earnings

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $319.23 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -319.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.