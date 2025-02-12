Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for GRNT Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 772,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,195.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $628,114.50. This represents a 5.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,174 shares of company stock worth $487,743. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 418,059 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 234,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

