Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CPT opened at $119.97 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 37.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $372,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.