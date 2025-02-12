Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,962 shares of company stock valued at $380,717. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

