Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 1138540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $19,990,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $14,898,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

