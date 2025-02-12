Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 4,500 shares.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
