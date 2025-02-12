Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$275.36.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$253.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$250.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$240.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$196.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

