Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$275.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP
WSP Global Price Performance
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.