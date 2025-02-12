SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.89 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56.25 ($0.70). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.72), with a volume of 170,744 shares.

SDI Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.43.

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 1.19 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SDI Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 earnings per share for the current year.

SDI Group Company Profile

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

