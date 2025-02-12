Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for nVent Electric

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $67.12 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.