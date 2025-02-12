Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic View of Crocs FY2024 Earnings

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $12.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

CROX stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $88.39 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

