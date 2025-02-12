Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Forecast for UBER Q1 Earnings

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.