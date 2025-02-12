SelectQuote Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,254% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.
NYSE:SLQT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.86.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
