SelectQuote Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,254% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 36.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,865 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

