Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $123.98 on Monday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Shopify by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

