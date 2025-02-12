Sidoti Csr Forecasts Hawkins’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

