Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,173 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,352.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after acquiring an additional 113,203 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Shares of META opened at $719.80 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $725.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $631.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

