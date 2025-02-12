Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $166.88, but opened at $176.41. Simpson Manufacturing shares last traded at $173.03, with a volume of 27,968 shares trading hands.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,060,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.73.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.