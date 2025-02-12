SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

