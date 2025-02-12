Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Solventum by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after buying an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after buying an additional 128,317 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,488,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Solventum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

