Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SON opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

