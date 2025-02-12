S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $542.00 and last traded at $531.59, with a volume of 260017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.30.

The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

