SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 45,987 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 655% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,087 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XME. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $39,522,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,983,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

