SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 110058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

