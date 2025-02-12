Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 17,965 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £4,311.60 ($5,368.70).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £48,016.10 ($59,788.44).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31), for a total value of £11,394 ($14,187.52).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total value of £2,200 ($2,739.38).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total value of £26,361.28 ($32,824.41).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total value of £9,285.60 ($11,562.20).

On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £81,018 ($100,881.58).

On Friday, December 13th, Thomas Spain sold 27,341 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £6,561.84 ($8,170.64).

On Thursday, November 21st, Thomas Spain sold 15,314 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £3,981.64 ($4,957.84).

Staffline Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 22 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.81. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £29.65 million, a PE ratio of -169.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

