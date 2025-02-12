State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,501 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $249,886.86. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

