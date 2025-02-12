State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Griffon by 56.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,024.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 86.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,316.28. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock worth $2,013,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

