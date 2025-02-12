State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

