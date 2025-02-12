State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,119,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $9,231,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 493.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 317,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 263,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 172,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 166,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

GTY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 160.68%.

Several analysts have commented on GTY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.