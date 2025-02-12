State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.63 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Barclays PLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 148.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

The company also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

