State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 371.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 229,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.50. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.69%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

