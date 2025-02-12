State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

