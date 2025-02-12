State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

