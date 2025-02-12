State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.81 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.