State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.