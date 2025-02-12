State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in WD-40 by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,524,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average of $256.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

