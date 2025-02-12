State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 603.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

