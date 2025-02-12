State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,214,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 270,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 77,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 705,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,543 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

