State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.94 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,185 shares of company stock worth $1,250,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $112.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.