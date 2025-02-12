State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

