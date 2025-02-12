State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 57,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

