State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 36,625 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.