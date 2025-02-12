State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 752 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

