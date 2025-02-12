State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

HRL opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.