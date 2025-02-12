State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

