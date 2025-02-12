State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $179,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $719.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $725.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.