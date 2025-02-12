State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,419,000 after acquiring an additional 959,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after buying an additional 310,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,007,000 after buying an additional 179,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $147.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $590,517.72. This trade represents a 61.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

