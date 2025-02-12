State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 328.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Crane has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

