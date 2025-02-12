State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,912 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Textron by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Textron by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

TXT stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.