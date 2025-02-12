State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,240 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after buying an additional 309,587 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 265,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 130,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 167.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

